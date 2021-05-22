2 shot during robbery gone wrong at Bronx subway station

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A robbery gone bad in the Bronx has left two men in the hospital.

Investigators say just before 7 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man tried to rob a 40-year-old man on the mezzanine at 182nd Street and Grand Concourse leading to the B and D trains, when the gun went off during a struggle.

With subway crime on the rise, this shooting is now adding to the numbers. The 21-year-old suspect is now in the hospital and is in police custody.

Jeremy Lynch was there when it happened and heard the commotion.



"I just heard screaming and yelling, like cursing," Lynch said.

Seconds later, there were gunshots.

"I took cover behind the workers booth. After it stopped, I came around and started taking video," he said.

The shooting closed off the 182nd-183rd Street subway station for hours during the investigation.

Both men were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. Police say the suspect is in critical condition.

"We are just getting over COVID, and it looks like the madness is coming back," said Selvin.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police are looking for a motive for the robbery.

