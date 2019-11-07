Search on for suspects who assaulted hardware store worker in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an assault at a Bronx hardware store that left an employee seriously hurt.
The NYPD has released surveillance images of the incident Sept. 25 at J and A Hardware in the Longwood section.
Police say two men talked briefly with the 67-year-old store worker before they started knocking items off the shelves.
That led to a physical struggle and one of the suspects kicked the employee in the chest, causing him to fall back, knock his head on the pavement and lose consciousness.
The suspects fled the scene eastbound on Longwood Avenue.
The employee suffered a fractured orbital socket and abrasions to the back of the head.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
