ROOSEVELT ISLAND, New York City (WABC) --Police are looking for two people of interest in connection with the mysterious shots fired at a luxury apartment building on the Upper East Side, from Roosevelt Island across the East River.
The NYPD released photos of the two, a man and woman, as it continues to investigate the incidents.
Bullets pierced glass windows at apartments inside One East River Place, a 50-unit high-rise located at 525 East 72nd Street, on two separate occasions.
The first incident happened sometime around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, with a resident on the 14th floor waking up to find a living room of shattered glass.
The second incident happened Saturday overnight. An apartment on the 32nd floor was hit. No one was injured in either incident.
Some heard the gunshots, but many didn't even know this happened.
"I just heard 'bang!' I think I heard five shots, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," a resident said.
"It's New york, things happen," another resident said. "Am I going to avoid the subway because somebody got mugged there? Probably not."
The two people sought for questioning were in the vicinity at about the same time the shots were fired on Saturday morning.
