Mystery gunman shooting at Upper East Side building from across East River

By
ROOSEVELT ISLAND, New York City (WABC) --
A mystery gunman is apparently taking aim at a luxury apartment building on the Upper East Side, firing shots from across the East River from Roosevelt Island.

Tenants say they are terrified after bullets pierced glass windows at apartments inside One East River Place, a 50-unit high-rise located at 525 East 72nd Street, on two separate occasions.

The first incident happened sometime overnight Thursday, with a resident on the 14th floor waking up to find a living room of shattered glass.

Less than 24 hours later, an apartment on the 32nd floor was then hit early Saturday.

No one was hurt, but tenants were inside both apartments sleeping at the time.

NYPD detectives are investigating at 30 River Road on Roosevelt Island, where they believe the shots were fired.

The were tipped off to the location after workers at that building reportedly heard gunfire and called 911 around the same time as the Saturday incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingNew York CityManhattanUpper East SideRoosevelt Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Plane reportedly carrying Post Malone to make emergency landing
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal, ABC News reports
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Off-duty NJ cop, friend accused of beating man unconscious
Bronx building super denies rat infestation exists
Broken pipe causes flooding in Bronx public housing for 3rd day
Show More
Police: Man attacks officers with dumbbell at LI group home
95-year-old former Nazi guard deported from Queens
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
3 men face over 1K counts each of animal sex abuse
Homeless man, woman charged in deadly Manhattan stabbing
More News