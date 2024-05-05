Long Island teen faces charges for deadly crash while in stolen car, high on drugs, police say

CENTEREACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy on Long Island is facing serious charges for allegedly causing a crash that killed a 73-year-old woman while in a stolen car and high on drugs.

Police say the teen crashed a stolen Range Rover into the back of the victim's car in Centereach on Saturday around 9 p.m.

Police say the teen tried to run from the scene, but was caught by an off-duty Suffolk County officer.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 50-year-old man passenger was also in the sedan was also transported to the same hospital for serious injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

