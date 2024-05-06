New Jersey state trooper dies during training, officials report

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey state trooper died during a training exercise, officials report.

Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea of Troop D Moorestown Station served with New Jersey State Police for over eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

According to the State Attorney General, he was training to join the elite TEAMS unit.

"His commitment and passion for serving the citizens of New Jersey exemplified honor, duty, and fidelity," said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan.

Details about viewing and funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

Authorities did not state how Bethea died.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement on Bethea:

"Tammy and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of New Jersey State Trooper Marcellus Bethea, who died during training at NJSP Headquarters in Ewing.



Trooper Bethea showed a passion and spark for service from a young age, participating in New Jersey State Police Trooper Youth Week while a student at Burlington Regional High School, and later graduating from the State Police Academy as part of the 156th class. He embodied Honor, Duty, and Fidelity in its highest form every day and in everything he did.



An investigation into his death is underway. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow troopers at this difficult time."

