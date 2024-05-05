Family makes desperate plea after beloved dog stolen in Central Park

Kemberly Richardson has more from the Upper East Side on the family's plea for help.

Kemberly Richardson has more from the Upper East Side on the family's plea for help.

Kemberly Richardson has more from the Upper East Side on the family's plea for help.

Kemberly Richardson has more from the Upper East Side on the family's plea for help.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Wednesday was a day like no other for Makiyo Davidson and her family. That is when someone stole Panda, their nine-month-old Shih Tzu.

"I can only hope Panda is somewhere safe with someone and going to be nice to him, so it's really hard," Davidson said.

It happened in Central Park just off Fifth Avenue and East 59th Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Nanny Jonahlyn Guinto, was with Davidson's two kids. When it was time to go, she turned her back for just a few minutes - Panda was off the leash and gone.

"I go around in the circle, off the grass and didn't see him, that man told me someone stole the dog," she said.

The stranger witnessed a man take Panda, who is micro-chipped.

Davidson filed a police report. The family desperately wants their dog back. They are offering a $5,000 reward, no questions asked.

"Please give him lots of love and cuddles and tell him we are waiting for him," said Davidson.

The family has come back to Central Park every day looking for their dog. Davidson and Panda have been inseparable since day one.

The dog was a surprise gift from her husband as the couple was going through a tough time.

"In many years, we tried to have kids, but never had luck. We always had miscarriages, so we got Panda," Davidson adds.

She says she considers Panda her first-born.

Anyone who has information on Panda's whereabouts is urged to call police.

Kristin Thorne has the results of a 7 On Your Side Investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.