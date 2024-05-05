Woman critical after being hit by MTA bus while getting off another bus in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after an MTA bus hit her shortly after she got off another bus.

It happened shortly after noon Sunday on the corner of Nevins and Livingston Streets in Downtown Brooklyn.

Police say the 24-year-old had gotten off one bus crossing Livingston and was not in the crosswalk when she was hit by another MTA bus.

The B41 bus, which struck the pedestrian was traveling eastbound on Livingston and there were passengers on board. The driver stayed at the scene.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

Investigators have been on the scene measuring and gathering evidence. By 4:30 p.m. they removed the police tape and opened up the scene so traffic could resume.

