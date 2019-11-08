2 students stabbed while walking home from Long Island high school

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Two students were stabbed while walking home from their Long Island high school Friday afternoon.

The victims attend Freeport High School.

They were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances of the attack are unknown at this time.

So far, there are no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

