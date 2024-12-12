Service changes after power failure disrupted some subway lines in Brooklyn; Con Ed investigates

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Four people were injured, and thousands of riders had to be evacuated from stalled trains after a Con Edison power failure in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday disrupted service on several lines. Thursday morning, some lines were still experiencing service changes.

Northbound F trains are running via the G from Bergen St. to Court Sq. then via the E to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Ave following Wednesday's power outage.

The MTA says power was lost around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday between Jay Street/MetroTech station and Hoyt-Schermerhorn due to an underground fire, resulting in disruption to the A/C/F/G lines, which either lost power or had to be rerouted.

They say about 3,500 riders had to be evacuated from two F trains that were stalled due to power loss. The evacuations were completed several hours later.



Three additional trains were briefly stuck without power and were able to move backward to stations with power.

FDNY officials say four people suffered minor injuries. Three people refused medical attention and one person was taken to the hospital.

The incident was listed under control by 8:15 p.m., however, service on A, C and F lines remained impacted Thursday morning.

At Jay Street Wednesday night, MTA workers were directing riders to buses, while some trains were stopped in the station waiting for the train traffic to get moving again.



Some riders were either waiting it out or trying to figure out what to do next.

"I'm coming from my second job so I'm just trying to get home so I can get ready for work tomorrow," said commuter Rael Clark.

"I'm going to have to walk probably about 30 minutes, it's a little unfortunate this late on a Wednesday. It is raining, hopefully it's coming to a stop, but I guess the walk could be further," said commuter Andrew Garguilo.

The MTA says it's working with Con Edison to figure out how this all happened. There was a fire affecting a transformer, but the question is how this had such a major impact on service and disrupted the commute for thousands of people.

"NYC Transit will work with Con Ed to understand how a limited outage in a redundant system could create a significant disruption to service," the MTA said in a statement.

You can find the latest service status updates on the MTA's website.

