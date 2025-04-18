New York City bodegas pushing for 'panic buttons' to be installed in wake of deadly Inwood stabbing

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Local bodegas are pushing for so-called "panic buttons" to be installed to help call police faster during emergencies.

The group, United Bodegas of America, will gather at Ameer Deli in Inwood on Friday afternoon.

That's where a stabbing happened this week that left one person dead and two others injured.

The deli did not have a panic button.

The group wants the city to install buttons at all New York City bodegas, along with real-time monitoring from the NYPD.

