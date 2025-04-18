New York International Auto Show kicks off at Jacob Javits Center

Janice Yu has the latest from the Jacob Javitis Center

Janice Yu has the latest from the Jacob Javitis Center

Janice Yu has the latest from the Jacob Javitis Center

Janice Yu has the latest from the Jacob Javitis Center

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Jacob Javits Center is set to host the 125th annual New York International Auto Show.

The festivities kick off on Good Friday, with doors opening at 10 a.m.

The hottest cars made as early as 1909 through today will be on display.

This year, the emphasis on electrification is even more profound as the event will feature 4 new electric vehicle test tracks.

Attendees will be able to take test rides in some of the most anticipated cars like the brand new electric Cadillac Escalade IQ.

Tickets are available for purchase online or in person for just $22 for adults and $8 for kids.

The event will run through April 27 for the general public.

Meanewhile, New York City is working to overhaul its fleet of cars with electric vehicles as it works to reduce its carbon footprint.

The city announced that it is finalizing the purchase of 16 new Mach-E's for TLC enforcement purposes. The agency's fleet of cars will be 45 percent electric by June. The TLC looks to have a full fleet of electric cars by 2027.

"Beyond today's announcement, we're always looking for ways to innovate and invest in the city'sd decarbonization goals and we have been making great strides on that front," Luis Molina, DCAS Commissioner, said.

For those who are not able to make it to the car show in person, tune into Eyewitness News' Inside the Fast Lane' on Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Meteorologists Lee Goldberg and Brittney Bell, along with sports anchor Ryan Field will be giving viewers a grand tour.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.