2 teens drown in Ramapo Lake in Oakland, NJ

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from Oakland, New Jersey on the drownings.

By
OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two teenagers drowned in Ramapo Lake in Oakland, New Jersey late Tuesday night.

Officials say several agencies responded to the Ramapo Mountain State Forest in a remote area.

It is so remote that vehicles are not permitted down most roads there and swimming is also not allowed.

The drownings apparently happened around the time of Tuesday night's storms.

Several dive teams took part in the rescue and recovery operation. It took several hours to recover the bodies of the boy from Newark and girl from Livingston, both were 17 years old.

The New Jersey State Police are continuing to investigate.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningOaklandBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Multiple agencies respond to possible emergency at NJ lake
Top Stories
Police respond to murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center
AccuWeather Alert: Heat and storms
'I warned him': Grandma shoots man trying to get into her home
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Rep. Chris Collins indicted on insider trading charges
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Signal trouble causing delays on LIRR
3 struck by lightning in Queens, expected to survive
Show More
PHOTOS of Tuesday's lightning strikes around NYC
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Cows help police, corral Florida car theft suspect
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
FDNY searches for serial arsonist in Manhattan
More News