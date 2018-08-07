Several agencies staging on Skyline Drive in Oakland, NJ following reports that two juveniles drowned in Ramapo Lake during Tuesday’s storm. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/gCWfdp8lBn — Danielle Leigh (@DanielleNLeigh) August 8, 2018

Emergency crews surrounded a lake in Oakland, New Jersey Tuesday night.Officials say several agencies responded to what they called a water event.The response followed reports that two juveniles drowned in Ramapo Lake around the time of Tuesday night's storms.There has been no official confirmation of the reports as crews continue to investigate at the scene.----------