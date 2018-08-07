Multiple agencies respond to possible emergency at Ramapo Lake in NJ

EMBED </>More Videos

Danielle Leigh has the latest on the situation at a lake in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) --
Emergency crews surrounded a lake in Oakland, New Jersey Tuesday night.

Officials say several agencies responded to what they called a water event.

The response followed reports that two juveniles drowned in Ramapo Lake around the time of Tuesday night's storms.

There has been no official confirmation of the reports as crews continue to investigate at the scene.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningOaklandBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 struck by lightning as storms move through NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden
Search for attacker who slashed woman in the face in Brooklyn
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
Show More
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Florida man dead after attack in Queens, company says
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
Man charged with abandoning dog to drown in rising tide turns self in
More News