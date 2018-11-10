HELL'S KITCHEN. Manhattan (WABC) --Police are on the hunt for two suspects who slashed a 54-year-old man in the face in Manhattan.
The attack happened just after midnight Friday near West 47 Street and 8th Avenue.
The two suspects first started kicking the victim before slashing him in the face.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, and he is in stable condition.
Police released photos of the two suspects and are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
UP TO $2,500 REWARD💰for information regarding a ROBBERY that occurred on 11/9/18 @ 1201 A.M. ON C/O West 47 St and 8th Ave @NYPDMTN #Manhattan Call ☎️1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM. Calls are anonymous #yourcityyourcall @NYPDDetectives @NY1 @NYPDnews @ABC7NY @fox5ny @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/Cnf8XRRLa7— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 10, 2018
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
