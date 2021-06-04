2 women slashed during dispute on subway train on Upper West Side

Dispute on subway train leaves 2 women slashed

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two women were slashed during a dispute on a New York City subway train early Friday morning, and a suspect is in police custody.

It happened around 2 a.m. on a northbound number 2 train on the Upper West Side.

Police say a man made comments to two women on the train.

A 22-year-old woman pulled out a knife. The man grabbed it, slashing her in the forehead and wrist.

The woman's 23-year-old friend tried to stop the attack and was slashed in the ear.

The women got off at the 96th Street subway station and called police.

The man is now in custody.

Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.



This was the second incident in a matter of hours on the same subway line.

Just a few stops away, at 110th Street Station in Harlem, two men were slashed on the platform.

These latest incidents are raising more questions about the safety of the city's subway system now that trains have started running again overnight.

According to NYPD statistics, crime is up 93% on the subways, with 168 incidents in May 2021 compared to 87 in May 2020, when ridership was down due to the pandemic.



Mayor Bill de Blasio claims the rise in crime is itself a byproduct of COVID, and as ridership increases crime will drop.

"We're showing across the board in this city, we're coming back," he said. "Our jobs are coming back. Our schools are coming back. The life of the city is coming back. We will fight back crime as well. I think it's understandable that people are concerned."

The MTA has been asking for more of a police presence underground.

As for the women in this latest incident, their injuries are not life-threatening.

As crime continues to surge in New York City, local leaders are looking to fund programs and services to help reduce crime.



