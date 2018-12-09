2 children dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the deadly fire in Brooklyn. (Citizen App)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Two children were killed when a massive fire burned through a Brooklyn building Saturday night.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on the second floor of a three-story residential building at 165 Schaefer Street in Bushwick.

It was placed under control about an hour later.

The two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

An adult removed from the home, a 53-year-old man, is listed in stable condition at the hospital. Two other adults suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireBushwickNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Wake for student killed in crash while acting as designated driver
Major storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to the South
Police: FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
Judge to decide whether to free homeless man accused in scam
Man fatally struck by car while crossing street on Long Island
Police: Man shoots ex, new boyfriend before killing himself
Show More
School assignment on Parkland shooter sparks major controversy
5 shot outside of Queens nightclub
Tuskegee Airman from Harlem dies at 100
22-year-old man found dead in Google's New York offices
NYCHA launching new initiative focused on backlogged work orders
More News