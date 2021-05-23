20-year-old from Paterson arrested for having sexual relationship with minor

By Eyewitness News
20-year-old from Paterson charged with having sexual relationship with minor

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 20-year-old from Paterson, New Jersey has been arrested on charges he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

The Passaic County Prosecutor says Edwin Paradis began a physical relationship with a girl last year when she was 14.


There is no information on how the accusations came to light.

If convicted, Paradis faces up to 15 years in prison for sex assault and child endangerment.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information on this case or any other incidents connected to Paradis to contact them.

Related topics:
patersonpassaic countyarrestsex assaultchild sex assaultchild endangerment
