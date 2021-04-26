20-year-old man sitting in car shot, killed in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man sitting inside a vehicle was shot and killed on the Upper East Side on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported in front of 134 E. 95th Street just before 2:15 p.m.

Police say the victim was sitting in a passenger seat when he was approached by the gunman.



He was shot once in the stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

The suspect left the scene in a white sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Man fatally shot after stopping to check on man sitting on bench in the Bronx
The victim, 35-year-old Jason Rivera of Staten Island, seen in the center of the video, had stopped to check on someone seated on a bench when he was killed.



