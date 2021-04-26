Man fatally shot after stopping to check on man sitting on bench in the Bronx

Police released a dramatic new video of the deadly shooting that took place late Friday night in the Bronx.
The victim, 35-year-old Jason Rivera of Staten Island, seen in the center of the video, had stopped to check on someone seated on a bench when he was killed.
Police say the gunman had gotten out of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV before doubling back and firing the fatal shots.
It happened on Taylor Avenue around 11:42 p.m.
Rivera was shot in his head and torso. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
The gunman is described as 5'07" to 5'08" and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and white-and-black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
