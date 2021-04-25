New York City shootings: Rash of gun violence in 24-hour span

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10545821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports on the unprovoked attack in East Harlem.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A rash of shootings has made it a very violent 24 hours in New York City.Compared to this time last year -- where there was only one shooting -- there have been 14 incidents with 15 victims over the weekend.In the Bronx, a man was fatally shot Saturday on East 225 Street in the Edenwald section.Upon arrival, police observed the 18-year-old unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his face, chest and right shoulder.EMS transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.In Brooklyn, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the stomach Saturday after leaving a party hosted by Tesla on Van Brun Street in the Red Hook section.Police say as she was leaving the party, a separate group of individuals outside the location got into a dispute after being denied access into the party and began firing shots into the crowd, striking the her woman. She was not the intended target.The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital and is expected to survive.We've learned she's a former NYPD officer who left the job in 2019.Also, a 21-year-old male is fighting for his life after being shot in the back shortly after midnight Saturday at Nostrand Avenue and Montgomery Street.A witness said that the victim was sitting in the passenger seat when an unknown individual fired several rounds into the vehicle striking the victim in the back.He was transported to Kings County Hospital. No arrests have been made.----------