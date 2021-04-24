61-year-old Asian American man critically injured in brutal, unprovoked assault in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Search continues for suspect in vicious anti-Asian assault

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 61-year-old Asian man is fighting for his life after being viciously assaulted in Manhattan.

His family says he is in a coma.

The incident happened on 3rd Avenue and 125th Street in East Harlem Friday night.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the unprovoked assault.

Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant, was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind and repeatedly stomped on as he laid helpless on the ground. A bus driver called the police after seeing him unconscious.

RELATED | Lawsuit seeks monetary damages after Asian American NYPD detective taunted
EMBED More News Videos

The complaint charges that Terrell Harper used anti-Asian slurs and even threatened Detective Vincent Chung's mother on March 11.





Ma's niece says he immigrated to New York two years ago. They moved to Harlem after their Chinatown apartment burned down, and he recently lost his job to COVID. Collecting cans was how he helped to support his family.

"We are completely in shock -- terrified and scared and frustrated," she said. "My uncle is a very quiet person, very hardworking. He's not the person to cause trouble."

Police have not determined if the man was targeted due to his race, but according to recent NYPD statistics, hate crimes are up 45 percent against Asians.

The suspect is described as an adult male, dark complexion; he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored baseball cap.

Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the attack.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

MORE NEWS: Asian woman slapped during Chinatown hate crime speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A 25-year-old woman, who asked not to show her face or use her name, was on the receiving end of an attack while enjoying outdoor dining with a friend in Chinatown.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattaneast harlembias crimeassaultattacknypdhate crimeman attackedhate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: 31 states resuming use of Johnson & Johnson shot
Woman found murdered in bathtub
Everything to know about 2021 Oscars
How to watch this year's Oscar best picture nominees
Oscars 2021: What this year's red carpet means for designers
AccuWeather: Rain tapers
Celebration of life held for DMX in New York
Show More
Firefighters battle large brush fire in Queens
Long Island girl with heart condition surprised with car parade, Apple products
Scott Rudin resigns from Broadway League
Woman arrested after police find stolen stormtrooper statue
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
More TOP STORIES News