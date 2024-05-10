New York Rangers take 3-0 series lead over Carolina Hurricanes with overtime win

NORTH CAROLINA -- The New York Rangers are now one win away from advancing in the NHL playoffs after beating the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime for the second straight game.

The New York Rangers are just two wins away from advancing in the NHL playoffs as they look to bury the Carolina Hurricanes on the road, beginning with Game 3 Thursday night.

It comes after a thrilling double-overtime win by the Rangers on New York ice Tuesday night.

Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal off a rebound at 7:24 of the second overtime to give the Rangers a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, Chris Kreider had a power-play goal and Artemi Panarin had two assists for the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin stopped a season-high 54 shots.

The win allowed the Rangers to remain perfect in six playoff games.

For the Hurricanes, Jake Guentzel scored twice, Dmitry Orlov also scored and Sebastian Aho had three assists. Frederik Andersen finished with 35 saves.

The Hurricanes have lost three of their last four.

