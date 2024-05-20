Gilgo Beach investigators return to murder suspect Rex Heuermann's home

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Investigators with the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force returned Monday to the Massapequa Park home of murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing four women whose bodies were found near one another in a marshy stretch close to Gilgo Beach.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office declined to comment other than to say the investigative work goes on.

Heuermann is next due in court the second week of June.

