Man who attacked 3 NYPD officers with machete on New Year's Eve in 2022 to be sentenced

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The man who attacked three New York City police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve in 2022 will be sentenced Thursday.

Trevor Bickford pleaded guilty to federal charges back in January.

Prosecutors say he traveled from Maine to carry out a jihadist attack on officers in uniform.

According to a complaint, Bickford told investigators he was unsuccessful because none of the officers died.

He is facing a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison for the charges.

