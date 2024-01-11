Man pleads guilty in New Year's Eve machete attack on officers near Times Square

Then 19-year-old Trevor Bickford traveled from Maine to carry out the attack, prosecutors said.

Then 19-year-old Trevor Bickford traveled from Maine to carry out the attack, prosecutors said.

Then 19-year-old Trevor Bickford traveled from Maine to carry out the attack, prosecutors said.

Then 19-year-old Trevor Bickford traveled from Maine to carry out the attack, prosecutors said.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man is expected to plead guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a New Year's Eve knife attack on three NYPD officers manning a checkpoint on the Times Square periphery.

Trevor Bickford came from Maine in December 2022, intending to carry out a jihadist attack on officers in uniform, prosecutors said.

The machete attack prompted security adjustments for December 2023 New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square

Bickford will plead guilty to three counts of attempted murder of government officials and three counts of assault on government officials.

He faces up to 120 years in prison.

Additionally, Bickford faces separate charges by the Manhattan district attorney.

ALSO READ | 9 arrested after tunnel found at Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn

Anthony Carlo has the details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.