9 arrested, accused of digging secret tunnel to Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Nine men are facing charges after police say they dug a secret tunnel into the sanctuary of the Chabad Lubavitch headquarters in Brooklyn.

Police responded to the Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights on Monday afternoon.

The men, described by synagogue leaders as "extremist students," said they dug the tunnel so they could have access to the sanctuary after hours.

When a cement truck was brought in to fill the tunnel, the men are accused of standing in the tunnel and refusing to leave.

The nine men, between 19 and 21 years old, were charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. One was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration.

The Lubavitch World Headquarters is temporarily closed pending a review of the structural integrity of the building.

Lubavitch officials say they've attempted to gain proper control of the premises through the New York State court system - but they say that process has dragged on for years.

The following statement was released from Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters:

"The Chabad-Lubavitch community is pained by the vandalism of a group of young agitators who damaged the synagogue below Chabad Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway Monday night. These odious actions will be investigated, and the sanctity of the synagogue will be restored. Our thanks to the NYPD for their professionalism and sensitivity. We are grateful for the outpouring of concern, and for the support of our Chabad-Lubavitch institutions around the world."

