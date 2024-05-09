Police question teenage girl in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old near Queens subway station

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A teenage girl is being questioned by police in the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old near a Queens subway station.
The incident happened Wednesday near the 46th Street-Bliss subway station at Queens Boulevard and 46th Street at around 9:25 p.m.
Authorities say the two teens got into a dispute. The victim was stabbed in the neck shortly after.
"She was seriously injured there. She was bleeding everywhere. Her t-shirt here and her mouth," one man said.
She was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where she was later pronounced dead.
One man who lives in the area says he was shocked that the violence unfolded in his neighborhood.
"This is very ridiculous because I've lived 10 years in this area and I've never seen it like that. Nothing happening like that. This is the first time because this is a good area, a safe area also," he said.
Police recovered a knife and other objects at the scene. The other teenage girl was taken into custody and was held for questioning, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
