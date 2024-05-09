Teen girl dies after being stabbed in neck near Sunnyside subway station: police sources

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A teen girl has died after being stabbed in the neck near a subway station in Queens Wednesday night, according to police sources.
Authorities say the incident happened near the 46th Street-Bliss subway station at Queens Boulevard and 46th Street in Sunnyside.
Police say the girl was stabbed in the neck around 9:25 p.m.
The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where she was later pronounced dead.
Police described the suspect as a woman who fled the scene.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
