Teen girl dies after being stabbed in neck near Sunnyside subway station: police sources

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, May 9, 2024 3:22AM
Teen girl dies after being stabbed near Queens subway station: police sources
Josh Einiger is live in Sunnyside with details on the fatal stabbing.

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A teen girl has died after being stabbed in the neck near a subway station in Queens Wednesday night, according to police sources.

Authorities say the incident happened near the 46th Street-Bliss subway station at Queens Boulevard and 46th Street in Sunnyside.

Police say the girl was stabbed in the neck around 9:25 p.m.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where she was later pronounced dead.

Police described the suspect as a woman who fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

