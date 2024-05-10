Man and woman found dead with gunshot wounds to the head inside Bronx apartment

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A man and a woman were found dead with a gunshot wounds to their heads inside an apartment in the Bronx Thursday, according to police.

NYPD responded to a call around 1:40 p.m. about a man being shot near 174th Street and Davidson Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, 24-year-old Monroe Tillman, and a woman, 22-year-old Emely Morales, who were both unresponsive with a gunshot wound to their head.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders.

So far, no arrests have been made in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

