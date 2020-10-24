20-year-old visitor from Indiana shot, killed in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7202495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Virgin Mary statue was found vandalized outside of Resurrection Roman Catholic Church on Gerritsen Ave in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.Police say the victim is 20-year-old Ethan Williams, who was visiting from Indianapolis.The incident happened on Eldert Street in Bushwick.Authorities believe Williams was standing outside with a group of friends when suddenly gunfire rang out - possibly from across the street.The victim was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.Officers have not yet made any arrests - or released information about a possible suspect.----------