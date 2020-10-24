20-year-old visitor from Indiana shot, killed in Brooklyn

Police say the victim is 20-year-old Ethan Williams, who was visiting from Indianapolis.
The incident happened on Eldert Street in Bushwick.
Authorities believe Williams was standing outside with a group of friends when suddenly gunfire rang out - possibly from across the street.
The victim was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Officers have not yet made any arrests - or released information about a possible suspect.
