2019 Columbus Day Parade: Watch it live on ABC7NY!

NEW YORK -- The 75th annual Columbus Day parade, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the world, steps off in New York City on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ABC7NY is proud to partner with the Columbus Citizens Foundation, and to present live coverage of the parade from Noon through 3:00 p.m..This year's event features over 130 groups and nearly a million spectators. It shines a spotlight on Italian design and cuisine, with Grand Marshal Massimo Ferragamo, Chairman of Ferragamo, USA leading the way.Performances will include cast of Aladdin and the United States Military Academy Marching Band.Fifth Avenue from 44th - 72nd Streets, New York CityMonday, October 14, 201911:30 AM - 3:00 p.m.WABC-TV, 12 Noon - 3:00 p.m.Here is more information about the parade, from the Columbus Citizens Foundation:-*-The tradition of a Columbus Day Parade began when Generoso Pope led a group of Italian Americans from East Harlem to Columbus Circle in 1929. The parade was formalized as an official celebration of Columbus and Italian heritage in 1994, and this year's event marks its 75th Anniversary.2019 Grand Marshal Massimo Ferragamo developed of one of the world's most iconic luxury fashion labels, and purchased the property Castiglion del Bosco in 2003. "CdB" is one of the 25 wineries which founded the Brunello di Montalcino denomination, producing wine ever since the early 1900's. Mr. Ferragamo, together with his wife Chiara, developed Castiglion del Bosco into a 5 star plus luxury resort currently managed by the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Group."I am honored and pleased to join the ranks of distinguished Italians and Italian-Americans who have served in this incredibly special role before me," Mr. Ferragamo said, "The special relationship between Italy and the United States has been at the core of the Ferragamo business since its inception, and I'm so very proud to accept this honor also in memory of my parents Salvatore and Wanda who loved the USA as if it were their second home country. It is wonderful to be able to celebrate all the creativity and blessings that come with our two great countries working together. My family and I are so excited to march up Fifth Avenue on Columbus Day."Past Grand Marshals of New York's Columbus Day Parade have included: Sophia Loren; Frank Sinatra; Luciano Pavarotti; Lidia Bastianich; Joe DiMaggio; Mario Andretti; Roberto Cavalli and Maria Bartiromo.The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929.Please join us as we celebrate Italian-American heritage and traditions, Italy and the United States, and as we provide educational opportunities for hundreds of deserving students