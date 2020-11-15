up close

Up Close: Country remains divided amid 2nd wave of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President-Elect Joe Biden may have garnered more than five million votes more than President Donald Trump, but make no mistake, this country is more divided than ever.

New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, who represents the state's 11th congressional district, explains how she navigates the bitter and sometimes vitriolic divide.

Plus, the coronavirus continues to spread, and the number of daily cases in the United States continues to grow at alarming rates.

New York City Schools could shut down soon and New York State courts will not start new trials.

Restrictions are now increasing across the state. And while the calendar says it's November, it feels a lot like this past April.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton speaks about the second wave of the virus and what we can expect.

Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss the recent presidential election and Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citycoronavirusup closecoronavirus pandemicjoe bidenpolitics2020 presidential electionelectionpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 update mapcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Biden wins presidential election
Up Close: Early voting and the presidential election
Up Close: Protecting voters at the polls, US COVID cases surge
Up Close: NY's 2nd Congressional District seat, Election Town Hall recap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: Number of new cases on the rise in all 50 states
NYC schools remain open Monday as positivity rate stays below 3%
3rd teen charged in Bronx woman's murder over photos
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Everything to know about SpaceX launch scheduled for tonight
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis on Upper West Side
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Show More
Authorities 'following every lead' into Black teen's death
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty evening showers
Window washers fall 15 stories off scaffolding in NYC
Muslim woman claims she is victim of discrimination after being taken off plane
COVID Update: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted in NYC
More TOP STORIES News