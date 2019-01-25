21-year-old bus passenger killed, 20 others injured after crash in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the bus crash in Parsippany, NJ.

Eyewitness News
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 21-year-old woman is dead and three people remain hospitalized after a crash involving a bus and three cars in New Jersey.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday on I-80 in Parsippany, Morris County.

An Adirondack Trailways bus carrying more than two dozen passengers was traveling eastbound near Exit 43 when it collided with the other vehicles, authorities said.

A passenger on the bus was ejected and landed in oncoming traffic. That victim, later identified as 21-year-old Brianna Herrera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman says the hospital received 20 patients from the crash, ranging in conditions from fair to critical.

Most were treated and released, but three remain hospitalized. One of those patients is in critical condition, while the other two are in serious condition.

The bus was heading to New York City. There was no immediate word regarding where it originated.

Express lanes on I-80 were closed in both directions through the area, while local lanes remained open.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident.
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the deadly bus crash in Parsippany.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentbus crashbus accidentParsippanyMorris County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deal reached to end government shutdown for 3 weeks
PD: 2 teens driving stolen SUV killed after slamming into house
Suspect breaks in through roof, ransacks NYC jewelry store
5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer battling cancer
Wall collapse forces residents out of 3 buildings in Brooklyn
Roger Stone, Trump associate, arrested in Florida
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Mom accused of catfishing underage boys to get explicit videos
Show More
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
Lyft driver rescues 2-year-old wandering in frigid temps
Rally held for victims of hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant
LI teacher accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
More News