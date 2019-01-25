Sad news in #Parsippany. Heavy traffic due to major bus accident! Hope everyone is safe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dRacx1Bdk3 — Melinda Reyes (@botsreyes) January 25, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5105678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has the latest on the deadly bus crash in Parsippany.

A 21-year-old woman is dead and three people remain hospitalized after a crash involving a bus and three cars in New Jersey.It happened at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday on I-80 in Parsippany, Morris County.An Adirondack Trailways bus carrying more than two dozen passengers was traveling eastbound near Exit 43 when it collided with the other vehicles, authorities said.A passenger on the bus was ejected and landed in oncoming traffic. That victim, later identified as 21-year-old Brianna Herrera, was pronounced dead at the scene.A Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman says the hospital received 20 patients from the crash, ranging in conditions from fair to critical.Most were treated and released, but three remain hospitalized. One of those patients is in critical condition, while the other two are in serious condition.The bus was heading to New York City. There was no immediate word regarding where it originated.Express lanes on I-80 were closed in both directions through the area, while local lanes remained open.New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident.----------