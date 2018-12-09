BODY FOUND

22-year-old man found dead in Google's New York offices

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 22-year-old man was found dead in Google's New York offices Friday.

Police said Scott Krulcik, of Manhattan, was found unconscious and unresponsive on the sixth floor of 111 8th Avenue, the building Google rents for its New York offices.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no obvious signs of trauma and police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to LinkedIn, Krulcik worked as a software engineer for Google since August after serving as an intern in the summer of 2017.

He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University last spring with a degree in computer science.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

