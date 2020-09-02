28-year-old man shot, killed outside bank in New York City

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man in front of a bank in Harlem.

The shooting happened on Lenox Avenue and 124th Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified by police as Javon Bradley.

The suspect got away in a grey BMW.

So far this year NYC has seen more than 1,000 shootings, which is nearly twice what the city saw by this time last year.

There is a renewed call to try and stop the bloodshed ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

