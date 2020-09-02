28-year-old man shot, killed outside bank in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6399599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports anti-violence leaders are pleading for peace ahead of anticipated violence over Labor Day weekend

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man in front of a bank in Harlem.The shooting happened on Lenox Avenue and 124th Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.The 28-year-old victim was shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.He was later identified by police as Javon Bradley.The suspect got away in a grey BMW.So far this year NYC has seen more than 1,000 shootings, which is nearly twice what the city saw by this time last year.There is a renewed call to try and stop the bloodshed ahead of Labor Day Weekend.----------