2 dead in crash involving cement truck on I-287 in Harrison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10959991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother and father are facing charges after police say they left their baby in a locked car in the parking lot of a mall in Nassau County.

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash involving two passenger vehicles and a cement truck in Westchester County.It happened at 8:24 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-287 between exits 10 and 11 in Harrison.Police have confirmed two fatalities in the crash.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavily damaged vehicles and multiple first responders on the scene.All eastbound lanes were blocked, with traffic being diverted off at Exit 10.----------