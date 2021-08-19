Traffic

2 dead in crash involving cement truck on I-287 in Harrison

Raw video: 2 killed in crash on I-287 in Westchester Co.

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash involving two passenger vehicles and a cement truck in Westchester County.

It happened at 8:24 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-287 between exits 10 and 11 in Harrison.

Police have confirmed two fatalities in the crash.



Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavily damaged vehicles and multiple first responders on the scene.

All eastbound lanes were blocked, with traffic being diverted off at Exit 10.

This breaking news story will be updated.

