The MTA filed paperwork to use eminent domain to expand the Second Avenue subway north.

2nd Avenue subway plans to expand with use of eminent domain

HARLEM (WABC) -- The MTA is pushing on with plans to extend the Second Avenue Subway north from its current 96th Street terminus.

The transit agency recently filed paperwork outlining its plan to use "eminent domain" to acquire nine properties along Second Avenue in between East 119th and 120th streets.

The lots are needed for the construction of a "launch box" for tunnel boring machines that will dig the next stretch of the Q train line.

Phase 2 will expand Q subway service to the 125th Street station in East Harlem, connecting to the Lexington Avenue line and Metro North.

Along the way, two new stations will be built at 106th and 116th streets.

At an estimated cost of $6 billion, phase 2 is being made possible by the infrastructure bill passed in Congress.

About 200,000 customers use the current Second Avenue subway daily.

