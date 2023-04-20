Driver who injured NYPD officer in Midtown had potentially fake license plate: Police

The driver plowed through a dining structure and injured an NYPD officer to flee what may have been traffic stops for a fake license plate. Crystal Cranmore has details.

Three attempted traffic stops, one car's path of destruction through Midtown, Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The driver who injured an NYPD officer while fleeing traffic stops in Midtown, Manhattan may have had a fake license plate, officials said.

At around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Midtown South Precinct attempted to pull over a black Cadillac on West 39th Street and 7th Avenue.

The driver fled the traffic stop. This was just the first time they tried to flee.

In exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can see the car take out a fire hydrant on Park Avenue.

The Cadillac then misses a woman with a walker by mere inches.

"The car kept speeding down the street. I was crossing from this side to that side. The car, I had the light. His wheel hit me down here and the bumper came flying off," said Jan Baldin, the woman in the video.

The black Cadillac was then located on Madison Avenue and E. 30th Street, and officers once again tried to stop the vehicle.

When the driver fled the scene, they struck an officer and drove through an outdoor dining structure.

"I heard a large rumble maybe similar to like a tornado coming through," Patrick Beverly said.

Gustavo Marquez captured video of the crash and shared it on Instagram.

"I just see them car going back and forth hitting every car. That's the moment I got my phone out. And I just see this car going straight for the sidewalk and not giving anything. Just went for it and didn't stop," Marquez said.

Moments before Marquez started recording, witnesses say the suspect was ramming into officers, driving forward and then in reverse.

The vehicle fled for a third time and collided with another vehicle. The driver then abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

"He came out of the car after the airbag went off and ran and escaped," Eitan Zar said.

The officer sustained an injury to the head and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital. He is expected to survive.

It is still unclear why officers tried to pull over the Cadillac in the first place.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

