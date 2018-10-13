3 arrested after fight following NYC Republican club event

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Three men were arrested after a fight broke out following an event at the Metropolitan Republican Club of New York on the Upper East Side early Saturday morning.
Police said 20-year-old Finbarr Slonim, of Manhattan, 20-year-old Kai Russo, of Brooklyn, and 35-year-old Caleb Perkins, of Manhattan, were all charged with robbery and assault.
The scuffle allegedly involved members of the far-right men-only group Proud Boys. Gavin McInnes, the group's founder, was apparently attending an event at the club.
Documentary filmmaker Sandi Bachom, who recorded the altercation, wrote in a caption: "We followed Proud Boys after Gavin McInnis Republican Club event. Police escort walked them down Park Ave, then a small group turned down 82nd street. Someone tried to take one of their MAGA hats and this happened."
According to the AP, the Proud Boys describe themselves as "Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world." Its website lists eight ways to "save America." Among them: "give everyone a gun," venerate the housewife," shut down the government."
The Metropolitan Republican Club also made headlines earlier this week after an unknown vandal broke its windows, spray-painted its doors and left a threatening message telling Republicans the "attack is merely beginning."
