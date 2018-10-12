The New York Republican New York City headquarters at the Metropolitan Republican Club was vandalized Thursday evening.It happened at the location on East 83rd Street on Upper East Side, where windows were broken and doors were spray-painted. A threatening message was also left at the scene, telling Republicans the "attack is merely beginning.""Tonight, we put the Republican Party on notice, in defiance to the policy of mass misery they championed," the note read. "The US government has established concentration camps around the country for Latino people, shamelessly murder black people, and continues its war machine that has slaughtered Muslim people with impunity for decades."New York Republican Chairman Ed Cox held a press conference Friday with Manhattan GOP Chairwoman A.J. Catsimatidis and others to condemn the crimes and call on Democrats to cease inciting these attacks and urge civility. The note also referenced Democrats."The Republican Party, joined by their spineless partners-in-crime, The Democrats, institute a policy of domestic and foreign terror felt the world over," it read. "Our attack is merely a beginning. We are not passive, we are not civil, and we will not apologize."The vandalism happened one day before the organization hosts Gavin McInnes, founder of the far-righ men's organization Proud Boys."While these atrocities persist unabated, the Metropolitan Republican Club chose to invite a hipster-fascist clown to dance for them, content to revel in their treachery against humanity," the note read.McInnes is set to speak at the club Friday.----------