American hostage speaks out in new video released by Hamas

Anthony Carlo has more on the new video released by Hamas of an American hostage.

Keith Siegel says he wanted to tell his family that he 'loves them very much' in new video released by Hamas on Saturday.

The American hostage is featured along with Israeli hostage Omri Miran, who have both been in captivity for more than 200 days.

Until now, Siegel's family had no indication he was still alive.

In a taped response, his daughter, Ilan Siegel says 'seeing my father today only emphasizes to all of us how much we must reach a deal as soon as possible and bring everyone home. It's been a nightmare since October 7, when Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on Israel - taking innocent people captive.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger had spoken with Siegel's family in Israel - feeling hopeless and in the dark.

The video released Saturday of Keith and Omri comes three days after Hamas released video of another American hostage - Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23. It was the first proof of his life since terrorists dumped him in the back of a pickup truck on October 7.

The Hostage Families Center on Saturday released a statement saying in part,

"The proof of life from Keith Siegel and Omri Miran is the clearest evidence that the Israeli government must do everything to approve a deal for the return of all the hostages before Independence Day."

More than 130 remain in captivity. Keith's wife, Aviva, was held hostage for 51 days but was released during the first ceasefire.

"We will fight until you return," Aviva said.

In the video released by Hamas, Keith says 'I have very, very beautiful memories of Passover last year, when we all celebrated together." He then bursts into tears.