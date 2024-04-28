Man's body found in burning boat in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters found a man's body in a burning boat in Brooklyn.
Someone called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters then found the man's remains in a boat in a parking lot across from 253 Conover Street after they extinguished the flames.
It is not clear how the man died or how the fire started.
Police have not released the victim's name.
