Man's body found in burning boat in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters found a man's body in a burning boat in Brooklyn.

Someone called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters then found the man's remains in a boat in a parking lot across from 253 Conover Street after they extinguished the flames.

It is not clear how the man died or how the fire started.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Dan Krauth has the latest on the continuing saga of the squatter's actions.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.