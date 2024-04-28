  • Watch Now
Man's body found in burning boat in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, April 28, 2024 2:53AM
Man found dead aboard burning boat in Brooklyn
A man was found dead aboard a burning boat in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters found a man's body in a burning boat in Brooklyn.

Someone called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters then found the man's remains in a boat in a parking lot across from 253 Conover Street after they extinguished the flames.

It is not clear how the man died or how the fire started.

Police have not released the victim's name.

