3 arrested after officers find firearms, chemicals in Long Island home

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A disturbing discovery at a home on Long Island led to a bust that may have saved countless lives.Investigators found guns, ammunition, chemicals and a manual on how to build explosives inside a Farmingdale house.The dead giveaway to neighbors that something wasn't right on Staples Street was that it was blocked off and one house was surrounded by dozens of police investigators.But what was inside was even more disturbing."Enough to build six power bombs that was enough of the materials found in that house," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.Eyewitness News had learned once inside the house, police also discovered 22 ghost guns -- bought in pieces on the internet with no serial numbers -- assault rifles, bomb making chemicals and thousands of rounds of ammunition.Police officials displayed everything that was seized in the raid on Thursday."The arrest of three individuals for weapons possession and running a clandestine explosives lab," said Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun.Daniel Petrizzo, 32, Tiffany Pawson, 32, and 32-year-old Eddie Fernandez face a variety of charges.Police say they first received a call that Petrizzo was threatening to shoot himself."When the officers went inside, they saw precursors to bomb making material," Ryder said.Officers backed out and contacted bomb and arson squads.In addition to the chemicals and gun parts, authorities also found an explosives manual."He's teaching himself how to build bombs, the materials that were recovered in that house by our arson bomb guys is enough to make six well-sized bombs," Ryder said.Investigators were still gathering evidence from the house and making sure the chemicals could be removed safely."Who knows how many lives will be saved because of this really important work," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.Police say a motive for the illegal weaponry is unclear at this time.