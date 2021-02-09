3 buildings evacuated after manhole explosions in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- At least three buildings and dozens of people were evacuated following a series of manhole explosions in Queens on Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at 31-17 Broadway.

At least one explosion happened under a car which caused damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Crews were assessing neighboring structures for possible carbon monoxide seepage as a result of the fire.

Due to elevated levels found, 30 people from buildings at 31-01, 31-11, 31-17 were evacuated, FDNY officials said.

ConEd said the estimated time of restoration is 4 a.m., but they hope to have it resolved sooner.

