3 buildings evacuated after manhole explosions in Astoria

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at 31-17 Broadway.
At least one explosion happened under a car which caused damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
Crews were assessing neighboring structures for possible carbon monoxide seepage as a result of the fire.
Due to elevated levels found, 30 people from buildings at 31-01, 31-11, 31-17 were evacuated, FDNY officials said.
ConEd said the estimated time of restoration is 4 a.m., but they hope to have it resolved sooner.
MORE NEWS: Michigan man killed at baby shower when gender reveal cannon explodes
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip