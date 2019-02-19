Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey that was apparently caused by a driver under the influence of drugs, sources said.It happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 23, at New York Avenue, in Wayne Tuesday morning.Sources tell Eyewitness News that the driver of a Honda Pilot had overdosed, lost control of his car, and crashed into a Camaro carrying a father and his son. A Nissan Rogue was also hit, with the debris from those cars damaging several cars in the Wayne Mazda lot.One of the vehicles rolled over and appeared to have caught fire, coming to a rest in the Delta gas station.One of the victims was identified as 23-year-old Lovedeep Fatra, a gas station attendant who came to the United States from India a year ago.The father and son also died at the scene.The driver believed to be responsible for the crash survived and was rushed to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson.Sources confirmed he was administered Narcan before being taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.----------