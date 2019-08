5 firefighters and a baby hurt in multi-alarm fire in Concourse Village, Bronx

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Fire officials now say five firefighters and a baby have been injured in a fast-moving fire in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx.The fire is now at seven alarms.The blaze broke out at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of McClellan Street and soon went to multiple alarms.By 6:25 a.m. a fourth alarm had been struck. By 7 a.m. it was at five alarms.The sixth alarm was struck shortly before 7:30 a.m and the seventh before 8:30 a.m.The fire is burning in a 6-story residential building.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple firefighters on the scene, including several on the roof, working to control the blaze.Eyewitness News is told five firefighters and a 9-month-old infant were being treated for unspecified injuries.A cat which had apparently made its way onto a fire escape did not survive.It was the second multi-alarm fire reported in the Bronx in as many hours early Monday.Three people were hurt in an earlier fire in Morrisania less than a mile away.----------