3 firefighters injured, businesses damaged in Queens blaze

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Three firefighters were injured in a fire that spread through a row of businesses in Queens Saturday.

The incident happened at around 2:30am along Springfield Boulevard near 112th Avenue in Queens Village.

The three injured firefighters had to be extricated following a collapse at the rear of the building.

Two have been hospitalized with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

A barber shop owner says he fears that he may have lost his business.

Some of the other affected businesses included a restaurant and hair salon.

Authorities have no word yet on the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
EMBED More News Videos

Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queens villagequeensnew york citybuilding firefirefirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
2 injured in serious accident involving ambulance on Long Island
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and milder
Shootout caught on camera between several people in NYC
Funeral service prepared for fallen Rockland County firefighter
NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Show More
The Countdown: Breaking down Biden's biggest problems, challenges
Man accused of killing Jam Master Jay pleads not guilty to additional drug charges
Injured seal rescued by officers on LI beach
Terrifying moment: Shooter opens fire inside NYC store
How a dog is changing the world for a young boy with autism
More TOP STORIES News