3 firefighters injured, businesses damaged in Queens blaze

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Three firefighters were injured in a fire that spread through a row of businesses in Queens Saturday.The incident happened at around 2:30am along Springfield Boulevard near 112th Avenue in Queens Village.The three injured firefighters had to be extricated following a collapse at the rear of the building.Two have been hospitalized with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.A barber shop owner says he fears that he may have lost his business.Some of the other affected businesses included a restaurant and hair salon.Authorities have no word yet on the cause of the fire.----------