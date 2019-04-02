Disasters & Accidents

Ambulance rushing to call jumps curb, hits storefront after crash; 3 people injured

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An ambulance that was rushing to a call in Manhattan jumped a curb and hit a storefront after it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.

Officials say the crash occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. at 187th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.

A Toyota Camry was on St. Nicholas Avenue and turning left on 188th Street when it went right into the path of the ambulance with its lights and siren on, police say.

Officials say that caused the EMT driver to pull into oncoming traffic to get around that car, jump the curb, graze past a pedestrian on the sidewalk and come to a stop in front of a bodega.

The ambulance was racing to a call for a 7-month old with difficulty breathing.

Two EMTs and a pedestrian were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for evaluation. Their injures are considered minor.

The accident is under investigation.

