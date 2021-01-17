3 injured when car crashes into Popeyes restaurant in Queens

The incident was reported Sunday just after 3 p.m. at the store on Hillside Avenue.
The FDNY said they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck.
Of the three patients, two were taken to the hospital and a third was treated on the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital.
The conditions of those injured is not yet known.
It is also not known what caused the car to go into the restaurant. Few other details were released.
